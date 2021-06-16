How to watch the 4th Vax-a-Million $1 million drawing results live tonight

CLEVELAND — The result of the fourth of five Vax-a-Million drawings will be broadcasted live on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on News 5.

According to officials, there were 3,428,514 adult entries in the $1 million drawing. There were 150,187 entries of Ohioans ages 12 to 17 in the scholarship drawing.

The winners were selected with a random number generator. The drawing was monitored by an official from the Ohio Auditor of State.

The winners will be announced on June 16 at 7:29 p.m.

