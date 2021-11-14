More than a hundred attend drive-thru children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Around 160 kids took part in a drive-thru vaccine clinic at Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid, as kids ages 5-11 years old are getting their first chance at the Pfizer vaccine.

Here in Ohio, only a little more than 20% of the population under 20 years old has started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

For months, a large chunk of that population wasn’t even eligible for the vaccine. But after the FDA recently signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 through 11, the lines at clinics are starting to come back.

“I think we need to get back to normalcy,” parent Michelle Mullins-Means said. “We need to protect our seniors and it was a no-brainer for me.”

“[My daughter] is a very social girl and she loves to be around her friends so I want her to be safe,” parent Ivy Smith added.

For Dr. Shelly Senders, this weekend drive-through clinic culminates quite a bit of work with dealing with kids and the vaccine. His team took part in Pfizer's pediatric trials, enrolling about 100 of the 5000 in this age group.

Now, they’re working to help offer parents the chance to access the shot for their children.

“It’s really a matter of setting the tone,” Senders said. “If your parents set the tone that this is important and is going to help you in school and help you with your friends, the kids are going to fall in line.”