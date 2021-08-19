Laketran offering vaccinated passengers a chance to win $100

MENTOR, Ohio — Laketran is teaming up with the Ohio Department of Transportation to encourage public transit riders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a $100 Laketran bus pass.

“Our job is to support lake county in the best we can. We had to chance that a little bit during the pandemic and do some things that weren't traditional but that was what the community needed at the time,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We really pride ourselves with serving the community traditionally with public transit but occasionally when a pandemic hits with maybe some other things.”

Entry forms for the VAX & RIDE contest are available onboard buses and on Laketran’s website here.

“COVID-19 presented a lot of challenges for public transit,” shared Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We have worked very hard to keep transit safe while continuing to get people to work, shopping, vaccinations, as well as ongoing medical care, like dialysis.

The VAX & RIDE contest is open until Sept. 17, when Laketran will randomly select 300 entries to win the $100 prize.

The ODOT program has already funded 1,200 free Laketran trips provided to residents, primarily seniors and people with disabilities, to access vaccination opportunities.

Laketran will continue to provide free transportation to any COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Riders are still required to wear masks on public transit, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

