LBM Bar in Lakewood requiring vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Northeast Ohioans can add another local restaurant to the list of places where they will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

LBM, a neighborhood cocktail bar located in Lakewood, is requiring all guests dining indoors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of a visit.

Anyone without proof can dine outdoors on the patio, weather permitting, or get their food and drinks to go.

The bar said acceptable proof of vaccination includes the original vaccination card, a copy of it, or a picture like your Instagram selfie with it.

LBM joins venues and restaurants like Felice Urban Cafe in Cleveland in requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test.

RELATED



Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.