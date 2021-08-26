LIVE: MetroHealth holds briefing announcing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all employees, staff, contractors and volunteers

CLEVELAND — The MetroHealth System joins the local Summa Health System in requiring employees, including contractors and volunteers, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the safety of its patients by Oct. 30.

“Protecting caregivers against COVID-19 is the right thing to do,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD. “Our profession has been hailed as heroic because we were there when there was no protection from this disease. We cared for people and put ourselves at risk. We don’t have to do that anymore. We can and have to take care of our patients and ourselves.”

Boutros spoke to reporters shortly after announcing the vaccine mandate. Watch it live in the media player below:

MetroHealth holds briefing announcing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all employees

MetroHealth says 80% of its staff are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine requirements for health employees are not new. The hospital already requires annual flu vaccination.

There will be exceptions for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

“We stand united to keep our patients, staff, and community safe by giving the best protection possible against COVID-19,” said Amy Ray, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention. “Every employee in our organization deserves the greatest protection available so that every patient who crosses our doors can be assured of safety.”

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.