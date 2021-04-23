MetroHealth and Fahrenheit restaurant teaming up to offer restaurant workers Pfizer vaccine

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth Medical Center and local restaurant Fahrenheit are partnering to offer workers in the food and beverage industry the opportunity to get vaccinated at no charge.

These vaccinations will be available on Monday, April 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Fahrenheit, located at 2417 Professor Avenue in Cleveland.

An appointment is not necessary. There will be 100 slots available for food industry workers to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who receives the first Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose.

Another vaccination location will be held on May 3 in Ohio City.

Anyone who would like to schedule a vaccination at another time or location should call MetroHealth at +1-216-778-6100.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.