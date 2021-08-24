Ohio House Republicans debate anti-vaccination bill again

COLUMBUS, Ohio — House Republicans are resuming debate on a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don't receive them.

The legislation has found support among some who do not want to take a coronavirus vaccine, but it also covers all other vaccines.

The legislation would strengthen notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated. Backers say vaccinations should be a personal choice.

Opponents include major Ohio business groups and hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, and other health care groups.

The GOP-controlled House Health Committee scheduled a new hearing for Tuesday.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.