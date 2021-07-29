Ohio offering $100 vaccination incentive to state employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced $100 vaccination incentives to state employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative also includes a $25 incentive for spouses of state employees to be vaccinated. The Republican governor said Wednesday in announcing the program that vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness.

Vaccination efforts have stalled in Ohio, with only about 5.4 million people or 46% of the population completing the vaccine process.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are spiking along with hospitalizations, nearly all of whom involve unvaccinated patients.

