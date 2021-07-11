Pop-up vaccination clinics at area Jewish centers are open to all

CLEVELAND — The Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland announced that it is helping to coordinate a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone ages 12 up, regardless of religious affiliation.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at pop-up clinics at the dates, times and locations listed below:

Mandel Jewish Community Center

Sunday, July 11

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Wednesday, July 14

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Congregation Shaarey Tikvah

Monday, July 19

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Beth Israel - The West Temple

Friday, July 23

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The JFSA is partnering with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Beth Israel - The West Temple, the Mandel Jewish Community Center and other Cleveland-area synagogues and Jewish organizations to host the clinics with support from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and assistance from volunteer organizations Serve the Moment and Cleveland Vaccine Volunteer Network.

“As society continues to emerge from the global pandemic, it is critical that we make every effort to create easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our community members,” said Robert Nosanchuk, Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. “We felt now was an ideal time for these ‘pop-up’ clinics – before children start going back to schools and families start gathering for the High Holy Days.”

Organizers say reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-in appointments will be accepted. You can reserve your appointments for the first and second dose here. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

