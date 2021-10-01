Prizes doubled for 'Vax-2-School' program; ages 5 to 11 will be included pending FDA approval

CLEVELAND — In anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for children in the 5 to 11 age bracket, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery will double the prizes for the “Vax-2-School” program from the $1 million announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last week to $2 million.

This will include 150 $10,000 Ohio 529 college advantage plan scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Pending FDA authorization, the program will expand to ages 5 to 25.

About 370,000, or about 42% of Ohioans between 12-17, have started the vaccination process.

"This is the time for younger Ohioans to get the facts and to make the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH's director.

The winners of the "Vax-2-School" program will be able to use prize money at any Ohio college, university or technical/trade school.

Beginning Monday, Ohioans can enter for the program. This is an opt-in program, so you must enter for this new program even if you previously entered for the "Vax-a-Million" program. Click here to enter.

The Ohio Department of Health is not yet announcing the deadline to enter for the program or when the winners will be announced.

"We want to keep the window of opportunity open as long as possible for this age group and hopes that they will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as Ohio 'Vax-2-School' program," Vanderhoff said.

