Stark County Health Department offering $100 incentive, free meal at 2 upcoming vaccination clinics

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics this week at Belden Village Mall, where those who get vaccinated will receive a $100 incentive and a free meal to McDonald’s.

The clinics will take place Thursday, Aug. 5 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) bus that will be in the parking lot near the Macy’s and food court side of the mall.

"We have continued to offer the mobile vaccination clinics around the county to make the vaccine accessible to all who want it,” said Health Commissioner Kirkland Norris, RS, MPH. “The incentives are offered because it is imperative for our community to see higher vaccination rates. An increase in vaccinated residents lessens the transmission of the virus and its variants in our community. Please get your vaccine.”

Vax on the Spot will be offering an incentive of $100 for those members of Ohio Medicaid and MyCare. Members must be 18 years of age or older. A $100 incentive will be given to those who receive their first dose.

The plans offering this incentive are as follows:

Aetna

Buckeye Health Plan

CareSource

Molina Healthcare

MyCareOhio

Paramount

UnitedHealthcare

Anyone who is not a member of Ohio Medicaid or MyCare, will receive a $100 incentive from the Stark County Health Department for receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and by having their second appointment scheduled during the clinic.

The YMCA of Greater Stark County will be setting up their Y on The Fly program on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 next to the SARTA bus. The Stark Library will offer its services during the same time as the mobile vaccination clinic, giving residents the opportunity to check out material from the book mobile.

Those who are unable to make it to the clinics can still schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine at the Stark County Health Department. Residents wanting to schedule an appointment can schedule through ArmorVax.com or by calling 330-451-1681.

