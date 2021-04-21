Watch
CoronavirusVaccinating Ohio

Actions

Summit County Public Health cancels upcoming vaccination clinic due to decreased demand

items.[0].image.alt
Beth Peak
Summit County's drive-thru mass vaccination clinic opens at county fairgrounds
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 18:30:15-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Public Health has canceled the vaccination clinic at the Summit County Fairgrounds scheduled for April 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. due to decreased demand, according to a news release.

Those with appointments during that time will be contacted to reschedule at one of the county’s existing clinics at Summit County Public Health located at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

“It still remains a priority for us to vaccinate as many individuals as possible. We have to think of new and innovative ways to reach individuals who have not been vaccinated so we are shifting some of our resources to more targeted initiatives,” said Donna Skoda the Health Commissioner with SCPH.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.