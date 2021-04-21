Summit County Public Health cancels upcoming vaccination clinic due to decreased demand

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Public Health has canceled the vaccination clinic at the Summit County Fairgrounds scheduled for April 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. due to decreased demand, according to a news release.

Those with appointments during that time will be contacted to reschedule at one of the county’s existing clinics at Summit County Public Health located at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

“It still remains a priority for us to vaccinate as many individuals as possible. We have to think of new and innovative ways to reach individuals who have not been vaccinated so we are shifting some of our resources to more targeted initiatives,” said Donna Skoda the Health Commissioner with SCPH.

