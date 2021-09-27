Summit County Public Health offering COVID-19 booster shots by appointment only

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health will offer drive-thru clinics for Pfizer booster vaccinations every Wednesday through Friday through Oct. 15, the department announced in a news release Monday.

Booster vaccinations will take place at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

The Pfizer booster shot will be offered Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The department will offer all three vaccines for the first and second doses.

Appointments are required for the Wednesday and Friday clinics as walk-ins won't be accepted. Click here to make an appointment.

Masks are required at all SCPH vaccination clinics.

Based on the latest CDC guidance, Summit County Public Health will offer Pfizer booster doses six months after the date of the second vaccination for anyone 65 and older and long-term facility residents.

The booster shots will also be available to anyone 50 to 64 with underlying conditions, anyone 18 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions and 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Find more info on eligibility requirements for the third dose here.

