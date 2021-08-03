Summit County Public Health offering home-based vaccinations to all residents

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health will begin offering a home-based vaccination program for all residents in the county as a way to get more people vaccinated.

SCPH staff will travel to the person’s home and vaccinate them right in their homes for those who make an appointment.

Residents who wish to receive a vaccine in their home can call 330-926-5795 or click here to schedule an appointment.

All three vaccine brands are available through our home-based vaccination program.

The SCPH will continue to offer drive-thru clinics for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccinations every Wednesday at 1867 West Market Street in Akron. All three vaccines will be offered on Wednesdays with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary for the Wednesday clinics.

