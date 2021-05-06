Third Federal hosting drive-thru/walk-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — If you’re looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Third Federal is turning its Slavic Village location into a drive-through vaccine clinic.

Third Federal is turning its parking lot to support a drive-thru/ walk-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday with an additional clinics scheduled for May 13 and May 20.

The clinic is open to anyone who pre-registers. The clinic is aimed to serve the Slavic Village neighborhood, which has the third-lowest vaccination rate in the city.

“We are committed to the communities we serve, especially our own neighborhood of Slavic Village,” said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. “Knowing the health disparities in Slavic Village, and especially with the COVID-19 vaccine, made it even more important that we partner with MetroHealth and host these clinics for the community.”

MetroHealth staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 7 p.m. beginning with the clinic on Thursday, May 6 to those ages 16 and older. Ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine the register here or by calling 216-778-6100.

People can either drive-thru for their vaccine using the Fleet Avenue entrance gate at 7408 Fleet Avenue or the walk-thru has the Third Federal Campus is located along several RTA bus routes.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

