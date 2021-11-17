Time is running out to become fully vaccinated, protect family before Christmas gatherings

CLEVELAND — The countdown to Christmas is on and so is the window to be fully vaccinated by the big day. Anyone eligible for the COVID vaccine will have to get the shot this week to be considered fully vaccinated.

Dr. Richard So says a lot of parents are still trying to decide what's right for their kids and family. The top concerns he says, include doubt on whether there's been enough research and the vaccine side effects. Though So says some side effects can be curbed with Tylenol and ibuprofen.

“What the studies show with kids is similar [to] adults. All these mild side effects only last one to two days and they resolve spontaneously,” So said. “I'm more worried about the long-term effects of getting the disease [and] of it affecting your heart in the long term than you are from the safety of the vaccine.”

The doses have been specifically formulated for young kids. He says according to studies, the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing children from getting infected, or worse, having severe outcomes. Moreover, with another possible surge on the horizon, So says it's better to be safe than sorry.

So said it’s a good idea to get a flu shot before the holiday as well. The Centers for Disease and Prevention verifies it is safe to get both your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time.

If you’re looking for a place to get your child vaccinated, Lake County's general health district in Mentor has vaccine clinics set for Nov. 18 -19 for kids ages 5-11.

Click here to find a vaccine provider near you.