Tri-C offering incentives to students who get vaccinated on campus at September clinics

CLEVELAND — Tri-C students will have the chance to get $10 on their student ID card when they receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a series of clinics in September.

The vaccines are available on a walk-in basis. Students who receive the first dose will have $10 added to their Stomp Card, which can be used for food and other purchases at Tri-C’s food service and bookstore sites.

When students receive their second dose, the college will give them a special edition “Got the Shot” T-shirt.

Sept. 7

Eastern Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, student services building, room 1531 (next to pool room). Park in Lot R.

Metropolitan Campus: 2-4 p.m., north concourse. Park in Lot 4.

Sept. 8

Western Campus: 10 a.m. – noon, theater lobby. Park in Lot C.

Westshore Campus: 2-4 p.m., liberal arts and technology building (overhang near entrance). Park in Lot 1.

“This is a team effort,” said Tri-C President Alex Johnson in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with Care Alliance on these vaccination clinics and to provide our students with this great opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get the shot. That is how this pandemic will be defeated: one vaccinated person at a time.”

A government-issued ID is required to receive the vaccine.

