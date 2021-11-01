'Vax-to-School' expected to include children aged 5-11 after CDC approves Pfizer vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to expand and include children aged five to 11 starting when the CDC approves the Pfizer vaccine for that age group, which is expected to do later this week.

The program currently offers a total of $2 million worth of scholarships to eligible Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 25 who are vaccinated.

Vaccinated Ohioans in that age range can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, DeWine said.

These scholarships can be applied to a wide range of educational endeavors, including college expenses, technical education, job training, and post-graduate education.

To date, more than 6.4 million Ohio residents, which is nearly 65% of Ohioans ages 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To enter the "Vax-to-School," click here.

