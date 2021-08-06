'We are at a new stage in this pandemic': DeWine encourages Ohioans -- again -- to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to increase across the state as a result of the highly contagious delta variant, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to the public today and said that, in terms of the current state of the pandemic, there are two Ohios.

“We truly have two Ohios -- one group of people who are safe, one who are not. Making it more dangerous for those who are not vaccinated is the emergence of the delta variant,” said DeWine.

As he has for months, DeWine repeatedly encouraged Ohioans to get vaccinated.

The numbers

The governor shared data regarding those who have been hospitalized in 2021.

Since January, there have been 18,662 Ohioans hospitalized due to COVID-19. Out of that number, 18,367 of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving the one-dose J&J vaccine or two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Out of the 18,662 Ohioans who were hospitalized, 295 were fully vaccinated.

The delta variant is now the dominant strain in Ohio. Less than 1% of cases in May were delta. That number has now skyrocketed as the delta variant made up 86.47% of cases between July 4 to July 17, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The delta variant

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the delta variant is more contagious than the common cold or flu.

It takes less of the virus to go from an infected person’s nose and mouth to another person’s nose and mouth. Estimates now show the delta variant is about 50% more contagious than the variant that preceded it, Vanderhoff said.

“Delta is more dangerous than prior versions of the virus. We now have data from Canada and from Scotland that show that people infected with the delta variant have a much higher likelihood of needing to be hospitalized,” said Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff said the current delta variant could cause an infected person to go on and infect five to eight other people, a greater number than earlier in the pandemic.

“Delta has created two Ohios, one Ohio that is vaccinated and very well protected and another Ohio that is unvaccinated and vulnerable to the ravages of the delta variant,” Vanderhoff said.

Vaccinations guard against delta

The best way to protect oneself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, said DeWine and Vanderhoff.

Current numbers Friday showed 60% of all adults in Ohio are now vaccinated.

“Vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick from COVID-19 and for avoiding some of the lasting complications like long COVID,” Vanderhoff said.

