What are the odds of winning Ohio's first Vax-a-Million drawing?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline has come and gone for signing up for Ohio's first Vax-a-Million drawing, which is set to award an Ohio adult who received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine with $1 million and an Ohioan between the ages of 12-17 with a full-ride four-year college scholarship.

But what are the odds of you actually winning Ohio's vaccine lottery?

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the numbers on Monday in a press conference, confirming that 2,758,470 adult Ohioans registered for the first Vax-a-Million drawing and 104,386 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 registered for the scholarship.

Relatively speaking, those are some pretty good odds.

The Mega Millions lottery drawing boasts odds of 302,575,350 to 1, for perspective.

With registration closed for the first drawing, the state will announce the winner of both the million dollar prize and the full-ride scholarship on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on News 5, which is the official partner of The Ohio Lottery.

If you didn't register or you just got vaccinated and are now eligible, registration is still open for the next four Vax-a-Million drawings.

