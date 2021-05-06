Wolstein Center mass vaccination site offering single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning May 11

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, the state’s federal mass vaccination site in downtown Cleveland, will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning next week.

From May 11 to May 17, the site will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who is 18 or older.

The announcement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the Wolstein Center comes after an 11-day national pause on the vaccine while the CDC investigated rare instances of blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The CDC panel investigating the cases said the chance of reactions was very rare, however dangerous. They stressed there needs to be an awareness campaign among doctors and those giving the vaccine to make sure people, and especially women, understand the risks and what their vaccination options are.

Hundreds of people rolled up their sleeves at the Summit County Fairground to receive a vaccine over the weekend. Officials said on Saturday that the vast majority of people picked the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

By late Saturday, 400 people selected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the 15 who picked the Moderna vaccine.

The Wolstein Center will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 or older through May 10. Second doses of the Pfizer will be administered beginning May 18 for those who have received their first doses of the vaccine at the Wolstein Center in late April and early May.

The schedule for administered doses is as follows:

Tuesday, March 16 - Monday, April 5: Pfizer first doses

Tuesday, April 6 - Monday, April 26: Pfizer second doses

Tuesday, April 27 - Monday, May 10: Pfizer first doses

Tuesday, May 11 - Monday, May 17: Johnson & Johnson single doses

Tuesday, May 18 - Monday, May 31: Pfizer second doses

In its first six weeks of operation, more than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered.

The administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lauded in Ohio last month after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization conducted a review of extremely rare blood-clotting events. J&J was resume on April 23 after the committee determined the benefits outweighed the risks.

