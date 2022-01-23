Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

items.[0].image.alt
Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Test Chart for my new ftp in London from Olivier Matthys in Brussels
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 13:44:42-05

BRUSSELS — Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

The protest Sunday drew tens of thousands of people, some traveling from France, Germany and other countries.

It followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched.

There were violent confrontations with police.

Video images showed black-clad protesters attacking a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and smashing windows.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

What Happened Now?