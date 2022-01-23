Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

BRUSSELS — Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

The protest Sunday drew tens of thousands of people, some traveling from France, Germany and other countries.

It followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched.

There were violent confrontations with police.

Video images showed black-clad protesters attacking a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and smashing windows.