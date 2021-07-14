Cleveland mayor's grandson pleads not guilty to charges related to Parma police chase

CLEVELAND — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges stemming from a Parma police chase in January where an officer was allegedly dragged down the road.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault on a peace officer and one count of failure to comply. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the officer involved in the incident.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson was still in custody, a representative with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 22.

On the morning of Jan. 24, a Parma police officer pulled Jackson's vehicle on State Road near the I-480 entrance ramp for a window tint violation.

Jackson had just gotten out of jail hours earlier after being released on a GPS monitor following his arraignment on a separate domestic violence case, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

During the traffic stop, the officer told Jackson to get out of his vehicle and said if he didn't comply, he would pull him out of the car.

The encounter was captured on the officer's body camera.

Moments later, Jackson appeared to pull away and drove off with the officer still hanging onto his arm. The officer told Cleveland police, "Frank Jackson's grandson dragged me down the road."

According to police, Jackson fled at a high rate of speed. A short chase ensued, but authorities were unable to locate Jackson after he drove away. Jackson turned himself over to police sometime later.

RELATED: Grand Jury indicts Cleveland mayor's grandson on 2 felony charges for police chase in Parma

CLICK HERE to read more news about the criminal cases involving Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.