CMHA surveillance video shows moments surrounding Frank Q. Jackson shooting

CLEVELAND — New surveillance video from a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority camera outside of a home in the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue and East 70th Street shows some of what happened the night Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, was fatally shot.

It started with a 911 call on Sept. 19 from a woman who said she witnessed the shooting.

"Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson asked me to drop him off somewhere. When I dropped him off to go pick up his motorcycle, the dude jumped out of a gray Chrysler-tinted windows and shot him. I'm not there no more because I pulled off because they started shooting," the woman said.

The video shows some of what happened before and after the shooting. Before the shooting, cars continue to pull up to the scene, when one starts to drive away, then backs up and appears to be talking to someone walking by.

That person then opens the door to one of those other cars, the video then jumps, when another car pulls up and someone gets out of the backseat.

Another person runs in front of the vehicle and up a sidewalk between two homes.

The surveillance camera footage then skips again, showing a man wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt. Police said this is when someone fired gunshots.

"Our camera was facing it. It's a little far away, it's grainy, it's jumpy, but we have persons. We have gunshots. I have some vehicles that CPD would probably like to see," a CMHA officer on a police radio said.

"There was a male with a white hoodie, maybe a gray hoodie had dropped over his head, walked up behind them several shots," an officer said.

When the video returns, the men are gone.

The medical examiner said Jackson was shot multiple times in the head, arm, and upper back.

A motorbike and a cell phone were found near the scene.

No suspects have been identified.

Even though the city routinely releases police body cam video from cases while they’re still under investigation, it has not yet released footage related to the death of Frank Q. Jackson.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

