911 call released in fatal shooting of Cleveland mayor's grandson Frank Q. Jackson

CLEVELAND — It’s been nearly a month since 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was shot and killed in Cleveland, and the City of Cleveland has just released the 911 call of the moments following the fatal shooting on September 19.

The caller, who identified herself as his cousin, said she dropped Jackson off to pick up his dirt bike. It was then she said a guy jumped out of a gray Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and shot her cousin multiple times.

She described the shooter as wearing Timberland boots, a white hoodie and a yellow face mask.

The shooting happened in the area of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street.

According to the medical examiner's preliminary findings, Jackson was found on the ground lying face up with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, right arm, and back.

No arrests have been made in connection to his death.

Even though the city routinely releases police body cam video from cases while they’re still under investigation, it has not yet released footage related to the death of Frank Q. Jackson.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

