Mayor's grandson Frank Q. Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds, preliminary autopsy findings show

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary autopsy findings.

Jackson, 24, was shot and killed Sunday evening in the area of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street around 9:10 p.m.

According to the medical examiner's preliminary findings, Jackson was found on the ground lying face up with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, right arm, and back.

Mayor Jackson identified the body of his grandson, documents indicated.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and have released very little information.

Crime scene investigators were seen taking several apparent pieces of evidence from a dumpster at the scene including an unspecified number of shell casings, a cell phone, as well as a red dirt bike. The caliber of the shell casings was not specified in the report. The medical examiner said the dirt bike was lying near Jackson's body.

No weapons were found at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

