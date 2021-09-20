Reward offered for information leading to killer of Cleveland Mayor's grandson

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the killer of one of Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandsons.

Police said 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson was shot and killed shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened at Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street on Cleveland’s east side in the Garden Valley Housing Complex.

“I seen a flash like a flash on someone’s cell phone on the side of the house,” said Veronica, who declined to give her last name because of concern for her safety.“I was sitting at home in my kitchen when I heard about four or five gunshots go off."

Jackson was killed just steps from a playground.

“Kids just came inside the house from playing, “ she said.

This is the second murder in about a week in the area.

“This is truly a war zone. These honest people don’t deserve to live like this,” said Art McCoy, a community activist.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Cleveland City council issued the following statement:

"We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night. Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

