1PM: Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to murder of Cleveland Police Officer James Skernivitz

David McDaniel, the man who pleaded guilty last month to the fatal shooting of Cleveland Police Officer James Skernivitz nearly three years ago will be sentenced Thursday at 1 p.m.

On March 16, McDaniel pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to one count of abduction in an unrelated case.

Skernivitz, 53, and police informant Scott Dingess, 50, were shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2020, near West 57th Street and West 67th Place by McDaniel and another man, Kevin Robinson. Robinson pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2022 and was sentenced to 28-years-to-life in prison.

Authorities say McDaniel and Robinson went up to a car that Skernivitz and Dingess were sitting in and tried to rob them. McDaniel and Robinson shot at the vehicle multiple times, striking both occupants and then ran off with another juvenile who was with them. Skernivitz and Dingess were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives tracked McDaniel, Robinson and the teen down over the next few days and all three were arrested.

