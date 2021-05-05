WATCH: Slain Cleveland police officer honored during 2021 Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

LONDON, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed last year during an attempted robbery is among seven officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 who was honored during the 2021 Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony this week.

The ceremony took place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, 1650 State Route 56 SW, London.

Re-watch the event on the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page here.

Detective James M. Skernivitz was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2020 in the 3200 block of West 65th Street. Another person, later identified as Scott Dingess, 50, was also killed. Police said Dingess was a victim of the shooting and not a suspect.

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office called the shooting an "unprovoked attack." Prosecutors said the teens went to the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue with a plan to rob someone of a gun. Instead, investigators said the teens came across an undercover police car with Skernivitz and Dingess inside.

According to authorities, the teens saw money in the car shots were fired. A total of seventeen shots were fired into the car.

RELATED: Prosecutors reveal 17 shots were fired into car that killed Cleveland police detective

The other officers being honored at the event are:

Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department

Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

RELATED: Toledo police officer shot and killed, suspect found dead

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.