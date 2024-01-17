3PM: Gov. DeWine holding news conference to discuss 'dangers of delta-8'

Now that Ohio voters have chosen to legalize recreational weed, Gov. Mike DeWine has set his sight on combating a new target: delta-8, or as he calls it, "intoxicating hemp."

You can watch DeWine's news conference around 3 p.m. in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Since delta-8 THC is made from hemp, legal experts tell News 5 it is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

DeWine has been urging state lawmakers to ban delta-8 because he says that it's under-regulated and can be purchased by kids.

You can watch more in the player below about why DeWine wants to ban delta-8.