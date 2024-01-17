Watch Now
NewsContinuing CoverageMarijuana in Ohio

Actions

3PM: Gov. DeWine holding news conference to discuss 'dangers of delta-8'

Delta 8 720 REV.png
News 5
Even though Delta 8 is a derivative of hemp, it still will make users fail a drug test.
Delta 8 720 REV.png
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 11:11:55-05

Now that Ohio voters have chosen to legalize recreational weed, Gov. Mike DeWine has set his sight on combating a new target: delta-8, or as he calls it, "intoxicating hemp."

You can watch DeWine's news conference around 3 p.m. in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Since delta-8 THC is made from hemp, legal experts tell News 5 it is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

DeWine has been urging state lawmakers to ban delta-8 because he says that it's under-regulated and can be purchased by kids.

You can watch more in the player below about why DeWine wants to ban delta-8.

What is delta-8 and why does Ohio Gov. DeWine want to ban it?
Previous coverage of delta-8

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through