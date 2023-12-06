Watch Now
Lawmakers propose changes before legalization of recreational marijuana begins

Just hours before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio, state lawmakers have made changes to Issue 2.
Just hours before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio, state lawmakers have proposed changes to the implementation of Issue 2. Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Wednesday evening to discuss the changes that were made.

DeWine said changes need to be implemented to prevent Ohioans from purchasing marijuana through the black market as soon as it is legal.

Households will be able to have six marijuana plants.

This bill also finds a middle ground on commercial marijuana taxes and regulates where marijuana can be smoked.

On Nov. 7, about 57% of voters approved Issue 2, allowing the sale of recreational marijuana; however, the new law will take effect on Dec. 7.

