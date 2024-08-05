LIST: Here’s where you can buy recreational marijuana in Ohio Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 100 Ohio dispensaries will be selling marijuana when recreational sales begin Tuesday. Here is the list of where you can buy.

Before you buy

Consumers must be 21 years old and have a physical ID. Although Ohio just updated our ID rules to allow for Apple Wallet, places may still want the in-person version. Trying to buy underage would result in penalties similar to buying alcohol under 21.

You can have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in all forms except for concentrates, which you can only have up to 15 grams.

Many dispensaries only take cash due to federal banking regulations, but plenty have ATMs at their stores. Some shops use third-party apps like Spendr to pay via phone.

We spoke with one of the dispensaries who received approval on Friday to start selling Tuesday.

Where Ohioans can buy recreational marijuana Tuesday

RELATED: Where Ohioans can buy recreational marijuana Tuesday

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.