Marijuana in Ohio: How dispensaries work — various products and potency

FERNDALE, Michigan — Ohio has to make a decision on legalizing cannabis in November. Recreational use for marijuana has been allowed in Michigan and many other states for years. So, for our new series, “Marijuana in Ohio,” we visited Michigan to take a deep dive into all things recreational use pot so you have the information you need before you head to the polls.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is against the idea, warning, among other things, the pot products are very strong and “not your grandfather’s marijuana.”

Our first story tackles what marijuana stores look like and introduces you to products that take a ton of different forms and strengths these days.

“I just know (dispensaries are) everywhere. They are popping up everywhere,” said Kendall Weeks. She’s a regular cannabis dispensary customer. “More people are able to get their medicine now and that’s all that matters in my opinion,” she told us.

THERE ARE SO MANY DIFFERENT PRODUCTS

There are so many options. We went inside Nature’s Remedy in Ferndale, Michigan. It feels more like a high-end boutique than a so-called pot shop.

“As a business owner…I did not feel comfortable walking into these (marijuana) facilities,” said Nature’s Remedy Owner Wally Manju about times he visited other stores before building his own. “What can I do better? How can I change this?” he questioned along the way.

He and his wife Bonnie have invested a lot of time and money into the dispensary, and there are many things to keep in mind.

“The monitoring system, the compliance side of that, the product, the inventory,” Manju said, listing just some of the responsibilities.

The marijuana arrives at the store in various-sized bags including one-pound and five-pound versions. It’s then sorted into dozens of different stainless steel, specialized containers that lock tightly. From there, orders are measured and filled in the back room, staff create products, and use lots of data to track the process.

Manju showed us what some gummies look like with different flavors and doses, like 20mg candies.

"Some people cut them in half or cut them in fours,” he told us while holding yellow circle-shaped gummies.

There are pre-rolled joints in quantities of one, two or more — some come in what looks like a pack of cigarettes.

SEE AND SMELL

There are numerous types of buds that you can see displayed in clear, small plastic boxes inside the store.

“You can pick it up. You can look at it,” said Vincent Chimenti from Nature’s Remedy while holding a square box in his hand. “And you can also press (a button on) the back (of the box) like this and the smell will come out of the hole right there,” he said while putting the box to his nose.

Displays show you prices plus percentages of potency. Think of it like alcoholic drinks. Some have less alcohol, like light beer, and others have much more, like strong vodkas. All cannabis products have been tested and certified before you buy.

There’s a section for topicals that take the form of creams.

“Say like your back hurts or your wrist is hurt, you take some of (the topical and) apply it to your wrist or your back,” said Chimenti. “You won’t get like high in a way unless you use a lot of it.”

Traditional THC vaping, where devices create an aerosol that looks like a water vapor, are as popular as the disposable versions.

“It’s good to go. You can just put it to your mouth and smoke it,” said Chimenti.

“So, it’s like a preroll for vapes?” we asked.

“Exactly, yup,” Chimenti replied.

DIFFERENT WAYS TO SHOP

But not all stores are the same. Just down the road is King of Budz in Ferndale. Customers can see the bulk product in large, clear canisters on the wall.

“(Buyers) have the ability to be able to look at the product. They’re able to smell it overall,” said Kevin Brojek, who helps run the dispensary.

It has a wide range of big displays, prices and products. There are low-dose chocolates and higher-dose, more potent live resins.

“You can put it… directly under your tongue…go directly into your bloodstream,” said Brojek while holding what looked like a syringe without the needle. “You can get it into your system faster.”

And there are even cannabis infused drinks with a packet and a jar. “And all you have to do is mix water into this mason jar and it creates Kool-Aid,” said Brojek.

SECURITY, ID CHECKS, 'BUDTENDERS'

But even though King of Budz and Nature’s Remedy have their differences, they both use sophisticated security systems, ID checks to help avoid underage customers, and employees called Budtenders who will answer your Cannabis questions. “They could ask me like 500 questions and I’ll stand here for an hour if I needed to,” said Chimenti.

Also, inside the stores there are several kinds of cannabis including sativa which helps uplift you, indica which relaxes you, and hybrids that mix the two together for a different experience.

One of the most potent products is something called a dab that Borek told us you heat it up, add a few things and it becomes a vapor without the highly noticeable smell of marijuana.

“I think more people are experimenting or open to it at least,” said King of Budz Budtender Halie Hayes.

Open like customer Weeks who said she’s experienced the positive effects of recreational legalization. “I’ve seen a lot of good change, said Weeks. “People are a lot happier.”

We’ll have much more from our “Marijuana in Ohio” series so, keep checking back on our site and app to catch our additional recreational use marijuana content before Election Day.

