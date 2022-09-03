Armond Johnson found guilty of 14 counts of aggravated murder for Slavic Village quadruple homicide in 2019

CLEVELAND — A man accused of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been found guilty of multiple charges and could face the death penalty.

Armond A. Johnson, 29, was found guilty of the following:

14 counts of aggravated murder

Three counts of aggravated arson

Two counts of endangering children

One count of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

Johnson was arrested on July 9, 2019 at the scene of the crime. The day prior, police responded to the 3700 block of East 63rd Street for a man shot. When they arrived, officers found the body of 35-year-old David Cousin Jr. in an empty lot adjacent to a home where the bodies of Takeyra Collins, 25, and her two children—Aubree Stone, 2, and Armond Johnson Jr., 6, were found inside.

Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley released this statement following the verdict:

“Armond Johnson is a vile individual. With his barbaric actions he killed his 6-year-old son, the mother of his child, her 2-year-old child and an innocent bystander. He deserves to pay with his life for his horrendous crimes and this verdict is the first step in bringing Mr. Johnson to justice."

He was found guilty of specific charges that make him eligible for the death penalty.

In addition to the charges relating to the Slavic Village homicide case, Johnson pleaded not guilty to charges in an unrelated robbery. The charges include:

Aggravated robbery

Abduction

Grand theft

Two counts of aggravated theft

Having weapons under disability

Johnson was expected to have a hearing regarding the unrelated robbery in August. It is unknown what the outcome was according to the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts website.

