'To feed somebody is comforting': local restaurant doing its best to help Tusky Valley families

BOLIVAR, Ohio — In Bolivar, Canal Street is full of businesses and restaurants. A yoga studio called Haven Shala started a GoFundMe Tuesday that has raised more than $45,000 on Wednesday and is climbing.

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools now link that GoFundMe as an official fundraiser for the victims and families impacted during Tuesday's tragedy.

Restaurants up and down Canal Street are using their specialty food to provide some comfort.

On Thursday and Friday, 10% of dine-in and carryout orders at Canal Street Diner will go directly to those impacted.

"We're all family here; we're all here to help each other through the toughest times," said Barbie Patterson, Canal Street Diner manager.

Patterson and her staff are tight. Tuesday's tragedy was felt inside their dining room.

"We had a couple people that were on the bus that work here, you know, some of them were supposed to work tonight; of course, we gave them this week, the whole week, however long they need off. So, that's how we're trying to help them," Patterson said.

Patterson continued, "Someone just called for a to-go order as well, and I was able to give them a percentage off because they bought the dinner for a family."

Sublime Smoke closed down Tuesday to feed families. Bolivar Pizza was donating pizzas to feed the community, too.

Canal Street Diner will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"To feed somebody is comforting," said Patterson.