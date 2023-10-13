As the targeted strike of the big three automakers hits the one-month mark the UAW adds twist to game plan

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Saturday will mark one since the start of the United Auto Workers targeted strike against the big three automakers. In his Friday Facebook Live address, UAW President Shawn Fain said the union will be doing away with the Friday updates. From here on out, if there's no movement in negotiations, they could expand the strike anywhere at any time.

"We’re entering a new phase of this fight, and it demands a new approach. We’re done waiting until Fridays to escalate our strike," Fain said. "Today, we’re not announcing a new expansion, but we are prepared to call on new locals to stand up and strike.

His announcement comes just days after Fain called a surprise strike, calling on 8,700 workers at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant to walk out. That plant is one of Ford's most profitable plants, generating $25 billion in annual revenue. They produce the Ford F-250-F-550 Super Duty trucks, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

"When I tell all of you members to be ready to stand up, I mean it. We’re not waiting until Fridays anymore," he added.

Fain said that the automakers had gotten used to waiting until Fridays, when he made previous announcements, to make deals.

"They thought they figured out the rules of the game, so we change the rules. Now there's only one rule: pony up," Fain said.

Striking workers at the Stellantis Parts Distribution Center in Streetsboro, who were called on to walk out three weeks ago today, applaud the move.

"Ah, that's great,” said Mike Perez. “I mean, it's going to throw them off now they're really not going to know what to do so."

Fain also called on non-striking workers to show up Saturday on the picket line to show their support for those who are shouldering the load of this strike. Keith James of Twinsburg appreciates that but says they've been showing up anyway and not just from the UAW.

”We even have railroad, teachers union, several different unions,” James said. “Everybody's being very supportive."

No sooner did he say that when three retired steelworkers showed up with not just lunch for the strikers but to join them on the picket line. Fred Landers spent 48 years working in the steel mills and says he fortunately never once had to strike but that nearly a half-century of hard work taught him something that brought him here this day.

"Unions got to stick together no matter how much they are; they got to stick together because, down the road, it's going to affect you,” Sanders said.

Dan Schwartz gets and appreciates that. He represents the UAW workers at GM's Parma Metal Center. They, too, do their best to support the other striking locals as they await word from Detroit. When and if it does come?

"We've been ready since Sept. 14, and our members know what we need to do, and it's just a matter of the phone ringing,” said Schwartz.