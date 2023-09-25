'I want to see an end to the tears:' Day three of picketing outside Stellantis distribution plant continues

STREETSBORO, Ohio — UAW workers are striking for the third day outside the Stellantis Streetsboro distribution plant. Local 573 members said they are not giving up until a fair agreement is met.

“I want to see raises,” said UAW member Michelle Zappel. “I want to see something done for our retirees, and I want to see an end to the tears.”

Zappel said she’s the only salary bargaining unit employee left at the Stellantis distribution plant.

“There used to be three of them, and they just keep giving more work but with less people to do it,” said Zappel. “It’s a lot, but they don't want to give me a raise.”

This is the second week UAW workers across the country are striking against the big three automakers. Union member Joshua Hunt said the community’s support in the form of food donations or even just honking is motivation to keep going.

“The people from the community bringing up food and wood to help us out up here on the line, it’s just been really good so far,” said Hunt.

How much longer union members will have to strike until an agreement is met is still to be determined, but picketers said they’re in it for the long haul.

“We are family, we are a UAW family,” Zappel added. “You spend more time with your coworkers sometimes rather than your family, and we have to support one another.”