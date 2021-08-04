Shontel Brown wins Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary to fill Marcia Fudge’s vacant seat

CLEVELAND — After a hotly contested race to fill Marcia Fudge’s vacant seat following her departure to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration, Shontel Brown came out on top, defeating a dozen rivals in the Democratic special election.

The two main contenders in the field of 13 for the Democratic seat were Brown and Nina Turner.

Brown currently serves as Cuyahoga County Councilperson for Ward 9. She was endorsed by Hillary Clinton.

Turner served on Cleveland’s City Council from 2006 to 2008. She served on the Ohio State Senate from 2008 to 2014. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) both campaigned for her.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District has been held by a Democrat for more than 20 years. Fudge was first elected in 2008 following the death of Stephanie Tubb Jones. Fudge held the seat until she resigned on March 10, 2021, to take on her new role in Washington.

"Northeast Ohioans are known for their toughness, grit and determination. It’s no surprise that the election to represent these Ohioans would reflect those same values, especially when the candidates in the race care so deeply about the district and the voters they’re fighting for. And northeast Ohioans have a fighter in Shontel Brown, who we look forward to sending to Congress this November. The Ohio Democratic Party congratulates Shontel as well as the other candidates who ran hard-fought campaigns, all of whom we look forward to working with in the future to deliver results for working families in the 11th District and across Ohio,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters.

The Republican winner, Laverne Gore, and Brown will square off in the general election in November.

