11AM: Gov. DeWine to give an update on remediation work in East Palestine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give an update on the remediation work at the train derailment site in East Palestine Friday at 11 a.m.

DeWine will also visit the East Palestine High School's government class and culinary fundamentals class during his visit Friday.

The visit comes after News 5 and Scripps conducted a first-ever independent survey among residents in East Palestine regarding the government's response to their health and finances after the toxic train derailment on Feb. 3.

Senators say News 5 survey of East Palestine residents matches what they've seen

