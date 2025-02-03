12:45 PM: Vice President JD Vance visits East Palestine on 2nd anniversary of train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Vice President JD Vance will return to East Palestine today for the two-year anniversary of when dozens of train cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash that drew global attention.

We will carry his remarks, which are expected to begin at 12:45 p.m.:

News 5 confirmed the details with a spokesperson from the vice president's office.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, Gov. Mike DeWine, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Sen. Jon Husted are expected to join the vice president.

Vance has made several trips to East Palestine after the crash.

In 2023, Vance and former Sen. Sherrod Brown met with residents and heard their concerns.

The derailment

Dozens of cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3, 2023, in East Palestine. Vinyl chloride was released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to eliminate the highly flammable, toxic chemicals, creating a dark plume of smoke, photos of which were shared worldwide on social media.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes and were not allowed to return home until five days later. News 5 returned again and again, talking to residents for over a year. You can find our coverage here.

