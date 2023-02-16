Ohio's senators visit East Palestine to see damage caused by Norfolk Southern train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Behind William Hugar’s East Palestine home, cleanup continues at the site of last week’s train derailment and fire. In front of it, he watches the street sweepers going back and forth.

“Hey, if you saw how muddy they were, I like it, one good rain, and this will all go away,” he said. When asked if he was concerned where the rain will take what’s on the ground he said “the more rain we get, the more it will be diluted, the more it’s diluted, the less it will harm. Nature can clean itself.”

Hugar may not be concerned about the long-term environmental impact, but his two U.S. Senators are. “We still don’t have the disaster cleaned up, so we still have toxic chemicals seeping into the groundwater, seeping into the water supply, that’s a real problem,” said Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

“The second thing I worry about is are we actually adequately measuring and testing the levels of contamination in the water and in the air in the first place, and then a related question is once we know, assuming we are testing properly, what are the levels that are acceptable? I have not been able to get a good answer,” Vance said.

As Vance and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) meet with residents, they’re well aware of the wariness that comes with saying they’re from Washington, and they’re here to help.

“There’s a lack of trust — there’s a lack of trust of the EPA, of government, we know that,” said Brown. “I’m here in part to try to bridge that.”

Count William Sugar among them, though he welcomes the visits. “It says that they’re beginning to care about us now.”

He wants them to make changes, starting with the ability to know what’s on the trains that are once again running behind his house.

“They need to set up a website for all of the cities and the states so that we can look to see what’s on the train,” he said.

Vance and Brown are joining Pennsylvania’s two senators, Casey and Fetterman, in calling on the NTSB to update their definition of a “high hazard flammable train” which the one that derailed, with the chemicals it had on it, wasn’t considered. Governor Mike DeWine called that absurd. Vance promised action within the week.

“Not labeling this train high hazardous is one of the reasons why I think it caused problems, it’s one of the reasons why the local community was not aware what was on this train in the first place when it crashed,” said Vance. “Congress can legislate a solution to this problem, and that’s exactly what I’m going to try to do.”

They’re also calling on the NTSB and Federal Railway Authority to look at staffing and inspection issues that may have caught the problem here before the crash. Their letter states workers used to be given three minutes to inspect each railcar. They now get 30 to 45 seconds.

“All of us need to understand — are these inspections done right,” asked Brown. “We’ve had two other derailments in Ohio, one in Sandusky, and Norfolk Southern still hasn’t paid fully to clean that up; one in Steubenville the county south of here. We’re paying attention, we’re watching them.”