2 PM: Dave Yost to provide update on Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine

Jay LaPrete/AP
FILE - Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during an election night watch party on Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. In an interview with the Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 14, Yost says he laments suffering he caused by suggesting in a nationally-televised interview that a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who had sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 11:35:12-04

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

Though no one was injured, nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were imperiled.

The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town's roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers of long-term health impacts.

RELATED: Norfolk Southern releases safety plan after East Palestine train derailment

