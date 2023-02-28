2PM: Sandusky officials address concerns about hazardous waste disposal from East Palestine

VICKERY, Ohio — Vickery Environmental in Sandusky County will dispose of liquid hazardous waste from the Feb. 3 trail derailment in East Palestine.

As a result, residents of Vickery, Ohio a small farming community have concerns, and the Sandusky County EMA and Sandusky County Public Health is holding a press conference to address their concerns.

News 5's Tara Morgan spoke to residents in Vickery Monday night, and more than anything, they want information.

"What we want is information. I don't know whether we can stop it or curtail it, but we can at least have the knowledge of what's going on out there, what we need to do," resident John Steager and Townsend Township Trustee Chair said.

