9:30 AM: NTSB to release final report on East Palestine train derailment

The NTSB will be releasing its final report on the Feb. 2023 Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment.

In March, new information from a U.S. Senate committee revealed the controlled burn may not have been necessary after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine last year.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the fire chief and Governor DeWine were given incomplete information. They had 13 minutes to make a decision.

Chemical burn in East Palestine derailment could have been avoided

RELATED: NTSB Chair testifies incomplete information given for vent and burn decision after East Palestine derailment

According to the EPA, vinyl chloride is highly flammable and is mostly used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic and vinyl products. Short-term exposure to the chemical can cause dizziness, drowsiness and headaches. Long-term exposure can result in liver damage and cancer concerns, the EPA said.

An interim report by the National Transportation Safety Board indicated that a hotbox detector found the temperature of one of the train's wheel bearings was 253 degrees above the ambient temperature. Anything above 200 degrees is considered critical.

