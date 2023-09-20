Biden issues executive order to coordinate recovery in East Palestine, hold Norfolk Southern accountable

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday to protect residents in East Palestine following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3.

The executive order will direct the following federal agencies:



Federal Emergency Management Agency

Environmental Protection Agency

Health and Human Services Administration

Department of Transportation

FEMA will be directed to designate a Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator within five days of the executive order to oversee long-term recovery efforts in affected communities.

Additionally, with this executive order, the request for a major disaster declaration pursuant to the Stafford Act will be held open.

The EPA will continue removing contaminated soils and wastewater from the derailment site.

Within 30 days, the EPA will report the status of air, soil and water monitoring to Biden and will continue to provide an updated report every 60 days.

Within 60 days, the HHS will provide a report on the public health testing that has been done to date. The HHS will monitor any impacts to public health that are a consequence of the derailment.

The HHS will also provide technical assistance to the affected states in the event that they consider submitting a proposal for services through the Medicaid program for individuals affected by the derailment.

The DOT will be directed to provide a report detailing the actions they are taking in response to the derailment within 60 days of the executive order.

According to a press release from The White House, Biden is initiating this executive order to ensure Norfolk Southern is held accountable for the train derailment and federal assistance is provided to impacted communities.