DeWine to testify at U.S. Senate committee hearing on improving rail safety

A Norfolk Southern freight train waits to pass through East Palenstine, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where cleanup continues<br/>
Gov. Mike DeWine is set to testify virtually in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine train derailment, according to DeWine's office.

He will deliver his testimony Wednesday from East Palestine. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. and his testimony is estimated to begin at 10:45 a.m.

