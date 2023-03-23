McDonald's across Northeast Ohio to host fundraiser for East Palestine residents

On March 28, McDonald's across Northeast Ohio will be teaming up with the Brightside Project to host a fundraiser for East Palestine.

From 4-9 p.m., McDonald's will donate 20% of its sales to the Brightside Project’s East Palestine Crisis Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the Feb. 3 train derailment.

“We’re grateful for our local McDonald’s operators’ partnership and support,” said Scott Lewis, executive director, The Brightside Project, Inc. “The proceeds of this fundraiser will directly benefit our neighbors in East Palestine.”

The Brightside Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Columbiana County, normally focuses its efforts on low-income and underserved families.

Since the East Palestine train derailment, the organization has shifted gears to focus on the families and children directly affected by the train derailment.

Brightside Project part of efforts in East Palestine

