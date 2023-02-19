The Brightside Project, a Columbiana County-based non-profit, shifts gears to focus on East Palestine efforts

The Brightside Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Columbiana County, normally focuses its efforts on low-income and underserved families.

Since the East Palestine train derailment, the organization has shifted gears to focus on the families and children directly affected by the train derailment.

To donate to their efforts, you can contribute through their DonorBox link. If you would like to learn more about the organization and how they contribute to the Columbiana County community, click here.

CLICK HERE to read more of News 5's extensive coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

