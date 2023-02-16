Norfolk Southern sued by Morgan & Morgan after chemicals released into the air in East Palestine

Norfolk Southern has been sued by Morgan & Morgan for allegedly failing to "extinguish the fires" and "dumping 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride into East Palestine, Ohio" resulting from the train derailment, according to a press release from the law firm.

“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster,” said attorney John Morgan. “Residents exposed to vinyl chloride may already be undergoing DNA mutations that could linger for years or even decades before manifesting as terrible and deadly cancers. The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern made it worse by essentially blasting the town with chemicals as they focused on restoring train service and protecting their shareholders.”

Morgan & Morgan has been part of other cases involving other chemical accidents such as the 2010 BP/Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern chose a "cheaper, less safe containment method."

“From chemicals that cause nausea and vomiting to a substance responsible for the majority of chemical warfare deaths during World War I, the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities are facing an unprecedented array of threats to their health,” said attorneys Frank Petosa and Rene Rocha.

The plaintiffs are seeking relief for the following:



Medical monitoring

Injunctive and declaratory relief

Punitive damages

Damages related to injuries

Emotional distress

Loss of property value

Increased risks of future illness

