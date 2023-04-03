Relocating for East Palestine residents made almost impossible as costs add up

For East Palestine residents, each day and train that passes, the derailment remains at the forefront of their minds.

“It actually seems like it happened last weekend, I mean we have not had a break from it,” said resident Mont Meckler Jr.

Meckler lives next to the tracks and can’t afford to move his family; emotions remain high two months later.

“How many times did you [Norfolk Southern] risk our lives that evening?” said Meckler. “You derailed in my backyard you caught fire in my other backyard and now I have to live in your mess. It’s been an ongoing issue and there feels like there’s no escape.”

Meckler bought a camper in case he needed to up and leave again like during the evacuation.

“I don’t have much,” said Meckler. “I have worked hard for what I have and look, I want to keep it.”

Shelby Walker and her family have been living in hotels since the derailment happened 900 feet away from her home.

“It’s been a mess,” Walker added. “We have been looking for places to temporarily rent, but it’s hard to find something when you have such a big family and pets.”

Walker doesn’t know how much longer she can afford hotel hopping, even with Norfolk Southern's reimbursements.

“It’s very expensive, there’s time we have to use money out of our own pocket,” Walker said. “Sometimes those gift cards for $1,000 dollars do not cover a week's stay.”

East Palestine Superintendent, Chris Neifer, said 11 families have pulled their kids out of the district since the derailment and over 100 students are currently choosing online learning.

“They are not feeling comfortable being here physically but are still a part of our Bulldog family and getting their education through us,” Neifer said.

For now, Walker’s kids still attend East Palestine schools and participate in online classes when their hotel is too far away, but she wants out.

“I don’t want to be here in East Palestine,” Walker added. “If I could take my school district with me I absolutely would, but being here in East Palestine I don't think we have a future here. At least my family does not have a future here.”

Meckler said he has no other choice than to stay put and hopes that reality doesn’t tear his family apart.

“Do I hold my daughter accountable that she doesn’t want to bring my grandson here anymore? That I can’t have family events in my own home anymore? Who is going to pay for that? How much is that worth?” said Meckler.

